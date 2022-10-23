Cold front brings rain, storms, cooler temperatures

We’ve had some really warm and beautiful temperatures recently, and we will be cooling off later this week.

Today, our high temperature of 79 degrees tied with the standing record high from 1967. Temperatures are way above average for this time of year. This will continue for the next day or so, until a cold front approaches. With the low humidity and strong winds, fires can spread easily and quickly, so this might not be the best night for bonfires.

The cold front will drop temperatures back to around average, in the mid to low 50s. It will also increase our rain chances as we go into Sunday evening.

Tonight, we will remain clear and warm with a low of 58 degrees. We will be a bit breezy with winds around 10-15mph.

Tomorrow, a high of 79 degrees and very windy. Sustained winds around 25 mph are expected, with gusts up to 35mph. Make sure any outdoor furniture or trash cans are accounted for!

Tomorrow evening, rain and storms are expected to move in around dinnertime, and hang around until late overnight. Exact timing is still a bit uncertain. Some of these storms could be strong or severe, and we are under a slight or level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Hail and damaging winds are the main concerns. Showers will continue through Monday, but the thunderstorm risk lessens Monday morning. About a tenth of an inch is expected with these showers.

After the showers move through, we can expect cooler temperatures and calm weather through the week, with a small chance of showers on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.