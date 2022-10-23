Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC

Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from the platform. (NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Newly released video shows a man pushing a subway commuter from the platform onto the train tracks.

New York police say the incident happened Friday.

The victim was hurt from the fall but not hit by a train.

They released the video in an effort to find the suspect.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and intentional.

The incident comes as New York is set to bolster police presence in the subway system as part of efforts to crack down on transit crime.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found

Latest News

Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Russia builds defensive lines to stem Ukraine’s advance
Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from...
Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC
Daniella Malave works on her laptop at a coffee shop in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 29,...
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
The suspected shooter is charged with capital murder for the deaths of two people at a Dallas...
Man charged after fatal hospital shooting in Texas