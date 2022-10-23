Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota State downs No. 21 Augustana 35-14

By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, SD. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team came away with a significant late-season win over NSIC-rival No. 21 Augustana 35-14 on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

MSU running back Shen Butler-Lawson Jr. ended with three-rushing touchdowns in the victory. As a team, the Minnesota State defense held the Vikings to 228 yards of offense, including just two rushing yards.

The Mavericks improve to 6-2 on the season and will aim to continue making their case for a bid to the dance against No. 11 Sioux Falls next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop
FILE
Support staff available to Mankato West students after Tuesday’s incident
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

Latest News

Minnesota State's Sam Morton plays against Denver during the second period of the NCAA men's...
No. 2 Minnesota State drops game one in St. Cloud 3-2
Minnesota State quarterback Hayden Ekern rushes for a touchdown against Upper Iowa.
MSU faces tough road test at No. 21 Augustana
The Mavericks shut out USF in Friday's late-season NSIC clash.
No. 14 Mavericks shut the door on USF
The St. Peter boys' soccer team fell 3-0 in the section championship.
St. Peter falls 3-0 to Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa in section final