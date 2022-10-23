Minnesota State downs No. 21 Augustana 35-14

SIOUX FALLS, SD. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team came away with a significant late-season win over NSIC-rival No. 21 Augustana 35-14 on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

MSU running back Shen Butler-Lawson Jr. ended with three-rushing touchdowns in the victory. As a team, the Minnesota State defense held the Vikings to 228 yards of offense, including just two rushing yards.

The Mavericks improve to 6-2 on the season and will aim to continue making their case for a bid to the dance against No. 11 Sioux Falls next week.

