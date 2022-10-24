Chiropractor physician discusses benefits of human and animal chiropractic care

ST PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - In St. Peter, you’ll find a chiropractor who specializes in human and animal chiropractic care.

For more than 10 years, Dr. Nelson has provided chiropractic care for people and their furry companions.

“Animals have shown me how powerful chiropractic care can be because our lives are busy and they’re stressful and sometimes people might recover more slowly than we wish they would. But with an animal there’s no stress,” Chiropractor Physician at Rising Sun, Seth Nelson said. “They go home, they eat, they sleep, they play. And so you can see how powerful recovery can be.”

This type of care focuses on the movement of the joints in the body, muscles and nerve function.

“And the great thing about animals, there’s no placebo it’s not a matter of I think I’m better. They go from unable to do things to back to their normal selves and playing and happy again. And it’s clear when it changes,” added Nelson.

Dr. Nelson works alongside with veterinarians around the community to improve the pet’s mobility.

“Something’s just not right. They’ve been to the veterinarian. The veterinarian says, boy, we’re not really seeing anything massive wrong. Let’s try some anti inflammatory,” Nelson explain. “That’s usually where we fit in really well because skeletal care, chiropractic care for animals, they respond quick and you’re not going to have to spend a ton of money or a ton of time trying to get to see if they feel better. They just respond.”

In 2008, the Minnesota Legislature passed a law allowing specially-trained chiropractors to provide chiropractic services to animals in Minnesota.

“It’s gentle. I don’t need to twist. There’s no popping or clicking,” Dr. Nelson said.

Chiropractors who have the training can treat animals with the vet approval.

“There’s not a huge difference in how bodies work. You know, when we get injured it’s still muscles, tendons, ligaments, nerves and joints,” Nelson explained. “And what’s really cool is that animals have shown me how powerful chiropractic care can be.”

