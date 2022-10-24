A cooler, mostly dry week ahead

Our weather pattern has changed considerably in the past 24 hours. The system that brought record warmth over the weekend has passed and left southern Minnesota and northern Iowa with much cooler, more fall like weather. Other than a few scattered showers on Thursday, the rest of the week will be cooler and dry with highs in the low to mid 50s. The weekend will be mostly sunny with slightly warmer high temps in the mid to upper 50s. Unfortunately, our long range models do not hold much hope for rain. That will keep us heading down the path to being on the short list of the driest fall seasons ever.

The rest of this afternoon will be breezy and colder with showers ending after 4pm. Temperatures will continue to drop through the day, falling into the 40s for much of the afternoon. The wind and clouds will decrease late this afternoon into this evening. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s by daybreak.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s and just a light breeze. A weak disturbance will move through on Thursday, bringing clouds and a chance of scattered showers. Highs will remain in the low to mid 50s on Thursday afternoon.

The upcoming weekend will be a rather pleasant Fall weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

