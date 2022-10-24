Cornfield catches fire near New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A cornfield caught fire over the weekend near New Ulm.

New Ulm’s fire department said the fire started in a ditch on County Road 24 about a mile-and-a-half west of State Highway 15 on Saturday around 4 p.m.

The fire then spread to a nearby cornfield, burning a grove and hay bales.

No one was injured in the blaze and the cause is currently under investigation.

New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho urges citizens to be aware of the extremely dry conditions and avoid burning of any kind.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.