End of an Era: St. Peter coach Mary Lager retires after 30-year run

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the last three decades, Mary Lager built a legacy as head coach of the St. Peter girls swimming and diving team. After a long career, Lager announced she will be retiring at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. Anfernee Patterson sat down with the long-time coach to reflect on a stellar career.

Anfernee Patterson: 30 years as head coach of the St. Peter swim and dive team. Why call it a career now?

Mary Lager: Well, 30 years is a long time just at St. Peter, I’ve coached 36 years. I just, you kind of know when you’ve kind of done your tour of duty and at this point I’m just feeling like this is the right time and the other incentive is I’m now a grandmother so.

AP: Knowing that time and being able to leave, what memories do you think about? What would you think since you’re retiring?

ML: Well, I’ve met so many young girls and they’re just fabulous. That’s what keeps you coming back. I think I’ve been saying I was going to retire ever since my children were done and they graduated in 2014, all of them by then. So I’ve been thinking about it for a long time, but my problem is I’ll get a group of girls, I’m like, oh my gosh, they’re in 8th grade and they’re really good, they might go to state, so I better stick around and so I think I’ll look back on those times.

AP: Is there any particular swimming meet that stands out to you during your time as coach?

ML: I think the one that sticks out the most is what we did the best when we were young. I remember I had a swimmer that got second in the state in the 200 IM and that same year we had a relay that got second in the state in the medley and I think that sticks out a lot because like I said, I was a younger coach back then and it was one of my first big accomplishments.

AP: What is next for you? I know you said you are a grandmother, I know you said you’ll stick around a little bit. What does that look like for you as a result?

ML: Okay, well, I like to do different types of projects, so my latest project I started with I like to refinish furniture and I even tried upholstering a chair and a little bench and that turned out so I might do some sort of craft stuff like that. I also plan to spend more time with my husband, you know, in the fall and maybe get to go to some football games and homecomings and a lot of the things that I haven’t done for 30 years, I’m looking forward to. And one of the other things that I’m really looking forward to is being able to celebrate my birthday with my identical twin sister. She lives in Idaho and our birthday is in October So it’s always during swim season so we can never get together and so that’s one of my goals.

AP: What advice do you have just for our viewers or is there anything that you would like our viewers to know?

ML: Well, I would love for more kids in the St. Peter community to get involved in swimming. I do not want to see the program fall apart. Our numbers were a little lower this year. We’re down by about ten swimmers than we had last year, and it’s a great sport.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.