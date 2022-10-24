Your Photos
Heirloom allegedly stolen from Mahkato Pow Wow

The Mahkato Mdewakanton Association says the item is a family heirloom that has been passed...
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mahkato Mdewakanton Association is asking for the return of an item suspected to be stolen during the annual Pow Wow in Mankato.

The association says the item is a family heirloom that has been passed down for generations.

Officials with the group are asking anyone with information to come forward.

They say the item can be returned anonymously with no questions asked.

