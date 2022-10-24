Your Photos
Largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the US kicks off in Nicollet County

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the US kicks off this week.

In Nicollet County, The Underage Substance Use Prevention Coalition is planning an outreach to promote the campaign.

Throughout the week they will have a take-home messages for families to educate themselves about alcohol and drug abuse.

“This year we’re going to be posting parent tips and student tips on our website, NCACWA.org, and also on our Facebook page, and also encouraging parents and students to take the pledge, which there’s a link on our website as well,” said Derrek Harju, a Drug-Free Communities Program Coordinator. “And then just highlighting important aspects on how to avoid drug use among youth.”

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), about 10% of 12-year-olds say they have tried alcohol, but by age 15, that number jumps to 50% and by the time they are seniors, almost 70%.

This is the first time the coalition is bringing the campaign to the county. They hope to grow this campaign and bring it to the schools around the area.

