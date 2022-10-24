Mankato leaf pick-up services begin today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the winds picking up, it’s not hard to notice the large amount of leaves scattered all over the place. just in time for city wide leaf pick up.

The city of Mankato’s annual leaf pick-up service is scheduled to begin clean up today.

The leaf pick-up will run Monday through Friday until November 18. The recent changes to the garbage and recycling pick-up will have no impact on leaf-pick up services.

For residents participating in the clean-up efforts, place leaves in the street in low rows along the curb being careful not to make piles.

Make sure there are no sticks or branches near the leaves as they may break the leaf vacuum.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.