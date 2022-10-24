Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato leaf pick-up services begin today

The leaf pick-up will run Monday through Friday until November 18.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the winds picking up, it’s not hard to notice the large amount of leaves scattered all over the place. just in time for city wide leaf pick up.

The city of Mankato’s annual leaf pick-up service is scheduled to begin clean up today.

The leaf pick-up will run Monday through Friday until November 18. The recent changes to the garbage and recycling pick-up will have no impact on leaf-pick up services.

For residents participating in the clean-up efforts, place leaves in the street in low rows along the curb being careful not to make piles.

Make sure there are no sticks or branches near the leaves as they may break the leaf vacuum.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

Latest News

Beginning today, a portion of Adams Street, between Hwy 22 and Haefner Dr., will be closed...
Portion of Adams St. to close today
Good Thunder Mayor charged with embezzlement and theft
A cold front today will bring in scattered shower chances and cooler temperatures for the week...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 10-24-2022 - clipped version
The leaf pick-up will run Monday through Friday until November 18.
Mankato leaf pick-up services begin today