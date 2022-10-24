Michael Dean Olson, 36, charged again with Domestic Violence by Strangulation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man with multiple pending domestic assault cases is charged again in Blue Earth County after allegedly strangling a woman last Friday.

Michael Dean Olson, 36, has been charged with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation in addition to charges of violating a Do Not Contact Order.

According to a criminal complaint, Olson attacked a woman while she was outside her residence in Mankato.

Olson then allegedly forced the victim into her home and continued the assault.

The complaint says the victim was able to fight Olson off with a hammer before law enforcement arrived.

She was transported to the ER for treatment for her injuries.

Olson has since been released from Blue Earth County jail after posting bail with conditions.

He has two other pending court cases with charges of domestic assault by strangulation, with hearing dates set for December and January in those cases.

For the most recent charges, Olson is set to appear for an omnibus hearing on Nov. 3.

