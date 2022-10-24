Your Photos
Red Light: Special skin therapy has a variety of benefits

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Red Light therapy has become widely-accepted in its use to treat some skin conditions, including skin cancer and psoriasis, acne, warts and other types of cancer. Experts say that it can even improve mood! At PerfectTan Plus on 1433 Monks Ave. in Mankato, Lisa and Kelsey break down the benefits of this skin therapy.

