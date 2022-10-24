Your Photos
Renville County makes effort to support veterans with ‘Operation Green Light’ initiative

All county buildings will be lit with green lightbulbs from Nov. 7-13 to raise awareness of...
All county buildings will be lit with green lightbulbs from Nov. 7-13 to raise awareness of challenges faced by veterans. Residents are encouraged to join the county’s initiative by changing one light bulb green either in or outside of their house.(Renviille County)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Renville County will be making an effort to support veterans with its “Operation Green Light” initiative in November.

All county buildings will be lit with green lightbulbs from Nov. 7-13 to raise awareness of challenges faced by veterans.

Residents are encouraged to join the county’s initiative by changing one light bulb either in or outside of their house green.

The county says community members can share their participation on social media with the hashtag “Operation Green Light”

