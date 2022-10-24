Scattered showers likely today ahead of cooldown

Scattered showers are expected through this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area bringing in cooler temperatures for the week ahead.

Today will start off rather windy with cloudy skies across the area. Winds will remain rather strong through the day before starting to calm down through the evening hours. Temperatures will start off on the warm side, with our high occurring in the morning hours around 70 degrees. A cold front is projected to move through this afternoon, which is expected to bring in some isolated to scattered showers across the area. Temperatures will steadily drop into the mid to upper-50s by the afternoon hours for an afternoon high around 57 degrees. Isolated to scattered showers will continue into the late night hours before clearing out between 11 pm and midnight, leaving behind a tenth of an inch of rain on the low end up to a half an inch of rain on the high end. As showers clear out through the overnight hours, clouds will gradually clear up making way for mostly sunny skies by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will become rather chilly overnight as they dip into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be much calmer and quieter with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low to mid-50s across the area through the afternoon hours with some relief from the winds. Winds will be much lighter up to 10 mph throughout the day, remaining light overnight as well. Tuesday night will remain clear and chilly as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be another quiet day with sunshine expected. Winds will remain light up to 10 mph throughout the afternoon as temperatures hover in the low to mid-50s. Clear skies will gradually become mostly cloudy throughout the late night and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated rain chances possible throughout the day. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-50s through the afternoon hours as winds become breezy between 10 and 15 mph. Isolated rain chances will continue into the evening and overnight hours as skies remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will dip into the low-40s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off with mostly cloudy skies in the morning hours but mostly sunny skies returning by the early afternoon hours. As skies become sunny, temperatures will gradually rise into the mid to upper-50s by the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph returning to the area. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Saturday morning.

Halloween Weekend is looking to be rather quiet and mild with a mix of mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies. As of today, rain chances remain very, very low throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be rather pleasant as well with highs hovering in the mid to upper-50s and light winds between 5 and 15 mph expected. Temperatures through the overnight hours on Saturday and Sunday nights will be on the chillier side as they dip into the mid to upper-30s.

Halloween (Monday) is looking to be on the cloudy but dry side. We will see pockets of sunshine throughout the day as temperatures rise into the mid to upper-50s and winds remaining light up to 15 mph possible. Despite the cloudy skies expected throughout the day, conditions are looking to stay dry for Trick-or-Treating.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week we will start to notice a slight change in the forecast with winds increasing throughout Tuesday, temperatures dipping into the low-50s by Wednesday afternoon, and shower chances returning overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.