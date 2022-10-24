Stormy evening, then cooler temperatures

Storms remain in the area as we continue an active weather night for much of the midwest.

Many counties were under a severe thunderstorm watch this evening, but it has since expired. There have been numerous severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. These storms have been producing large hail as well as very strong wind gusts. The severe threat continues to weaken as we continue into the overnight, but strong winds remain. Winds around the area are around 30mph with gusts up to 45mph. This type of wind can do damage to trees, power lines, cars, and houses. These strong winds will continue through the night, and we will remain windy tomorrow morning before slowing back down to normal later in the day.

Rain will linger through tomorrow for many areas, but the severe threat will lessen.

Temperatures are still warm for the region, but starting tomorrow we will see these temperatures drop quickly. Tonight, we will see a low of 66 degrees. Our high tomorrow is 66 degrees and actually occurs in the early morning. As the day progresses, we will see steadily dropping temperatures until we reach our low of 38 degrees early Tuesday morning.

For the rest of the week, we will remain dry, with a small chance of showers on Thursday. Temperatures will be slightly below average, in the mid to lower 50s for the rest of the week.

