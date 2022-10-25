20 years since death of Sen. Paul Wellstone (D-MN)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - 20 years ago today, Senator Paul Wellstone and seven others were killed in a plane crash near Eveleth.

The tragedy happened with just 12 hectic days left of campaigning before the 2002 Election.

Wellstone had been running for a third term in office when he died.

Current Senators from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith have introduced a bill to name a Federal Building in Minneapolis after the late Senator.

The building houses offices for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, National Labor Relations Board and U.S. Department of State Passport Agency.

Wellstone’s wife Sheila, their daughter, campaign staffers and two pilots also died in the accident.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.