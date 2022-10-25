Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

20 years since death of Sen. Paul Wellstone (D-MN)

Paul Wellstone Memorial
Paul Wellstone Memorial(WellstoneMemorial.org)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - 20 years ago today, Senator Paul Wellstone and seven others were killed in a plane crash near Eveleth.

The tragedy happened with just 12 hectic days left of campaigning before the 2002 Election.

Wellstone had been running for a third term in office when he died.

Current Senators from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith have introduced a bill to name a Federal Building in Minneapolis after the late Senator.

The building houses offices for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, National Labor Relations Board and U.S. Department of State Passport Agency.

Wellstone’s wife Sheila, their daughter, campaign staffers and two pilots also died in the accident.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

Latest News

FILE - Work near the overflow bridge on Hwy 22 at the south edge of St. Peter is expected to...
Highway 22 projects begin Oct. 31
FILE - Officials are suggesting the usage of earplugs, either the basic disposable foam...
Mayo officials stress importance of hearing protection for hunters
The training covers warning signs, ways to talk to youth, and safety planning.
United Way hosting sex trafficking prevention at SCC
Officials are suggesting the usage of earplugs, either the basic disposable foam variants or...
Mayo officials stress importance of hearing protection for hunters