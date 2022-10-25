A dry, pleasant week ahead

We are looking forward to a fairly typical autumn week across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Other than a few clouds and sprinkles on Thursday, the rest of the week will be mostly sunny with near-average high temps in the low to mid 50s. The weekend will be mostly sunny and pleasant with above-average highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Unfortunately, long range models do not offer much hope for our worsening drought situation.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with a light breeze and highs in the low 50s. Tonight will be clear, with temps dropping into the low 30s by daybreak. Wednesday will be almost identical with lots of sunshine and high temps in the low 50s.

A weak disturbance will move across the region on Thursday, bringing clouds and scattered light showers. There won’t be much - amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch - but the best chance of measurable rain will be along and west of US Highway 71. Rain chances will diminish as you go east with just a few scattered light showers or sprinkles possible from Mankato east to I-35.

Other than the fact that we are dealing with extraordinarily dry conditions, the upcoming weekend will be pretty darn nice. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and not terribly windy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Dry, mild weather will continue beyond the weekend and into next week. Long-range models are suggesting a transition to somewhat cooler weather by late next week. Unfortunately, there’s not much good news to report in regards to rain. As of right now, it looks like this dry weather pattern will continue through at least next week and likely beyond.

