MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election Day is right around the corner. Minnesota historically has strong voter turnout and this year is expected to be no different.

Election Day is two weeks away, and election directors advise voters to start thinking of the best way for them to cast their vote.

“We need voters to start thinking about their election plan,” said Election Director at Blue Earth County, Michael Stalberger. “They are they going to vote early by absentee ballots? Are they going to vote on Election Day? And if they’re going to vote on Election Day, they should familiarize themselves with their polling places.”

Early voting started in September, people are able to vote early until the day before Election Day.

In Blue Earth County, around 40% of ballots that have been sent out have been returned.

Those early voters have until Nov. 1 to request their ballot back and change their vote.

“We are just under 10 percent of the voters registered in the Blue Earth County having already casted a ballot for this election,” added Stalberger.

All Minnesota voters will see seven different races, ranging from U.S Representative, Governor, to Secretary of State and Attorney General.

Locally, some voters will see school board members, city officers, and county officials.

“We’d also encourage our newest voters, and any voter for that matter, to take a look at what will actually be on their ballot. We’ve got some very full ballots for this election,” Stalberger explained. “so every voter, and especially our youngest voters should just familiarize themselves with their names.”

Election officials, in Blue Earth County, say they can’t be sure of what to expect for voter turn out.

“We came off of the pandemic election, a presidential election, and so it’s hard to kind of compare numbers to that. But when we go back to the last similar election, which would have been in 2018, we had voter turnout rate in that 70% upper 70% range,” Stalberger added. “We’re expecting to be about that point again in this election.”

Election judges are a crucial part of the Election Day.

In Mankato alone, 275 people will be serving as judges.

“We are set for this election, which is great. We’ve had a lot of folks step up to help in that capacity and they’re all ready to work on Election Day,” said Stalberger.

Across Minnesota, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

