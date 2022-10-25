Your Photos
Federal building named after late Senator Wellstone (D-MN)

By Stacy Steinhagen
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Two decades later, an effort to honor the legacy of the late Senator Paul Wellstone.

Today, Senators Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith and Chuck Grassley introduced bipartisan legislation to rename the Federal Building in Minneapolis the “Paul D. Wellstone Federal Building.”

Today marks the twentieth anniversary of the plane he was on going down in Eveleth, Minnesota, killing Senator Wellstone, his wife Sheila, his daughter Marcia, his staff members Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy, and Will McLaughlin, and pilots Richard Conry and Michael Guess.

“Everything that my dad and my mom and everybody in that crash stood for, working for people, regular folks, people who don’t have a voice like you said,” explained Dave Wellstone, the late Senator’s son, “That’s the legacy.”

That fatal plane crash 20 years ago today happened just 12 days before the 2002 election. Wellstone was running for a third term.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

