Highway 22 construction to begin Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week.

Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31.

Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge.

MnDOT says drivers should be aware of workers on the shoulders of roads.

“Drivers should follow the appropriate traffic control signs you see out there,” said Scott Morgan of MnDOT. “Watch out for slow moving vehicles and vehicles that drain traffic as trucks are hauling the riprap and other materials. Take their time, be patient and check 511 for more information.”

The road will be closed from Nov. 5-15, but work will be continuing before and after the closure.

