Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Highway 22 construction to begin Monday

Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week.

Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31.

Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge.

MnDOT says drivers should be aware of workers on the shoulders of roads.

“Drivers should follow the appropriate traffic control signs you see out there,” said Scott Morgan of MnDOT. “Watch out for slow moving vehicles and vehicles that drain traffic as trucks are hauling the riprap and other materials. Take their time, be patient and check 511 for more information.”

The road will be closed from Nov. 5-15, but work will be continuing before and after the closure.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

Latest News

Today, Senators Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith and Chuck Grassley introduced bipartisan legislation...
Federal building named after late Senator Wellstone (D-MN)
Election Day is right around the corner. Minnesota historically has strong voter turnout and...
Election Day is right around the corner
Largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the US kicks off in Nicollet County
Largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the US kicks off in Nicollet County
Home prepping: how to successfully get a home on the market
Home prepping: how to successfully get a home on the market