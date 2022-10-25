Highway 22 projects begin Oct. 31

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists will be seeing some big changes on Highway 22, beginning at the end of the month.

Work near the overflow bridge on Hwy 22 at the south edge of St. Peter is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Motorists should expect temporary shoulder restrictions as crews install rocks to prevent erosion near the overflow bridge on Hwy 22. The pedestrian trail located south of St. Peter near the bridge will also be closed temporarily as crews make repairs on the pavement.

Beginning Nov. 5, Hwy 22 south of St. Peter will be closed between Hwy 169 and the Minnesota River bridge, with traffic detoured.

Crews will also be working to raise approaches to the overflow bridge to provide smoother road surfaces.

Access to the St. Peter Disc Golf Course will remain open throughout the construction, but visitors are encouraged to use caution in this area due to increased truck traffic.

Hwy 22 is expected to reopen to traffic by Sunday, Nov. 13, weather permitting.

