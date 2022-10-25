Your Photos
Kaleb Braun-Schulz: young Mankato man plays his way through the region

Kaleb Braun-Schulz is a young Mankato man on the move, already making a name for himself around the entire region.
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kaleb Braun-Schulz is a young Mankato man on the move, already making a name for himself around the entire region. Kaleb spoke with LIsa and Kelsey about how his musical talent was passed down to him, through the generations, and how he shares a love for music with his grandfather. You can find Kaleb’s music on Spotify and stay up to date with the local venues he is performing at on his Facebook page.

