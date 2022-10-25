Mayo officials stress importance of hearing protection for hunters

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Minnesota’s firearm deer season beginning early next month, audiologists from Mayo Clinic Health System want to remind hunters of the importance of protecting their hearing.

Almost all firearms are in the range of 140 decibels or higher which can cause permanent damage to a person’s hearing.

The worry among health experts is that hunters will not use hearing protection due to complaints that they either cannot hear game or that they are uncomfortable.

Officials are suggesting the usage of earplugs, either the basic disposable foam variants or the more advanced custom-made ear molds.

Electronic HPD options can make softer sounds louder, but shut off when there is a loud noise, like gunfire.

Officials want hunters to practice wearing any form of hearing protection the same way they practice their aim.

