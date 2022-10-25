Mild fall week ahead, pleasant Halloween Weekend

This week will be relatively mild with highs mainly in the low to mid-50s and minor rain chances mixed in ahead of a pleasant Halloween Weekend with little to no rain expected and highs in the upper-50s expected.

Today will be a much quieter day compared to Monday with a lighter breeze possible and mild temperatures. Winds may range up to 15 mph through the day today with gusts up to 20 mph possible as skies become mostly sunny. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-50s across the area by this afternoon. Tonight will remain mostly clear but crisp as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s by Wednesday morning. With temperatures dipping into the low to mid-30s, frost is very possible by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday may start off on the chilly side with morning frost and temperatures in the low to mid-30s. By the afternoon hours, it will be more mild with light winds around 5 mph, mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-50s. We will see an increase in clouds throughout the evening and into the late night hours with a chance for some isolated sprinkles to showers possible overnight into Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-30s.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy with a few isolated shower chances possible throughout the day. Temperatures will remain mild in the mid-50s despite the lack of sunshine. Winds will be a tad breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Cloudy skies will stick around through the overnight hours as temperatures hover in the upper-30s and low-40s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off with some lingering cloud coverage and temperatures in the low-40s, but sunshine is expected to return throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours. As the gradual clearing takes place, temperatures will slowly rise into the mid to upper-50s by the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph. Friday night will remain mostly clear and chilly as temperatures hover in the upper-30s by Saturday morning.

Halloween Weekend is looking to be rather pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-50s expected. There is a chance for a few isolated sprinkles on Sunday, but skies should remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy in general overall. A minor breeze will also return to the area by Sunday and stick around through the start of next week.

Monday, or Halloween, will remain rather pleasant for Trick-or-Treating with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hover in the upper-50s throughout the afternoon hours with a minor breeze up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Dry conditions are still projected for the area throughout the day.

The remainder of next week we will notice a gradual drop in temperatures as they return to near normal for the start of November. Temperatures will slowly drop from the mid-50s on Tuesday into the upper-40s by Thursday afternoon. The drop in temperatures coincides with a cold front projected to move through the area by the middle of next week, which could also bring in some minor, isolated rain chances late Wednesday night and Thursday.

