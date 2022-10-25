Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Reports of iMessage problems abound

People who use iMessage say there's problems.
People who use iMessage say there's problems.(Pexels Apple Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you are having difficulty with iMessage, the Apple messaging service, you are not alone.

Reports are coming in of iMessage difficulties, with people taking to Twitter and Downdetector to comment on their difficulties, making iMessage a trending topic on Twitter.

Apple’s system status page is not yet reporting an issue, though.

The reported problems come just hours after a WhatsApp outage, which began at around 3 a.m. Eastern and cleared up a couple of hours later, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

Latest News

FILE: U.S. Sect. of Defense Ashton Carter, left, talks to General John Hyten, the incoming...
Ash Carter, defense secretary who opened jobs to women, dies
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence
Officer J. Lott was reunited with a baby girl he delivered and rescued in December 2016.
Officer reunited with baby he delivered, saved at the border
In their burned-out home, the Ronquillo Family found their daughter's urn. But everything she...
Family loses everything in house fire after daughter killed in hit-and-run