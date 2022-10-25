Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Schmidt’s Siding and Windows: shining through with energy-saving ideas

Kelsey and Lisa talked to the experts at Schmidt’s Siding and Windows to get the latest ideas and latest trends for window styles in your home.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Windows can serve a bigger purpose than just décor; chief among them is energy savings. Kelsey and Lisa talked to the experts at Schmidt’s Siding and Windows to get the latest ideas and latest trends for window styles in your home. You can find Schmidt Siding and Windows at 901 North 5th Street in Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

Latest News

Some people are just fascinated with soap! Kailee O’Brien, a retailer at Buff City Soap, which...
Got soap? The fascination lives on in Mankato’s new Buff City Soap
Home prepping: how to successfully get a home on the market
Home prepping: how to successfully get a home on the market
Windows can serve a bigger purpose than just décor; chief among them is energy savings. Kelsey...
Schmidt’s Siding and Windows: shining through with energy-saving ideas
Got soap? The fascination lives on in Mankato’s new Buff City Soap
Kaleb Braun-Schulz: young Mankato man plays his way through the region