United Way hosting sex trafficking prevention at SCC

The training covers warning signs, ways to talk to youth, and safety planning.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato United Way hosts an event today focusing on sex trafficking prevention.

The free community event is put together through a partnership with Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota Safe Harbor program.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at the South Central College Conference Center..It goes until 1 p.m.

The event features Love146′s “Not a Number” training which is geared toward parents, caregivers and any interested community members.

The training covers warning signs, ways to talk to youth, and safety planning.

