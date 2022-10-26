Your Photos
Dwayne Qutez Irving released this Friday

Authorities say he will be released in Mankato and has no known residence.
Authorities say he will be released in Mankato and has no known residence.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is notifying the community of a level three predatory offender scheduled to be released from custody this Friday.

Dwayne Qutez Irving is a Level-Three predatory offender.

Authorities say he will be released in Mankato and has no known residence.

A recorded community notification meeting is available online.

