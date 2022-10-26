Dwayne Qutez Irving released this Friday
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is notifying the community of a level three predatory offender scheduled to be released from custody this Friday.
Dwayne Qutez Irving is a Level-Three predatory offender.
Authorities say he will be released in Mankato and has no known residence.
A recorded community notification meeting is available online.
