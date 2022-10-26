Greater Mankato Area United Way, Lutheran Social Service team up to battle sex trafficking

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the last 20 years, 68,000 children nationwide have now learned the signs of sex trafficking through a non-profit’s program that’s now in our area.

”I’m just glad that we’re finally shining a light on it so we can prevent it.” said Jane Vader, the Regional Director for the MDH Safe Harbor program.

In 2019, when the Minnesota Department of Health asked 9th and 11th graders were whether they had traded sex for something of value, 1.4% said “yes” which translates to over five thousand Minnesota high school students.

This percentage stayed the same for students of our region.

“[It} seems like a small percentage, but when you think about hundreds of 9th and 11th graders,” said Elizabeth Harstad, the Director of Community Impact for Greater Mankato Area United Way. “It really adds up and that’s concerning because because we want that to say zero.”

Parents, caregivers, and direct service providers came to a training event Tuesday at South Central College to receive information on encountering potential victims of sex trafficking. They received the “LOVE 146 Parent and Caregiver” guide of what they can do to help

“Teach them about red flags about how traffickers can groom them we talk about healthy and unhealthy relationship,” Vader said. “Really just anything that can help them recognize that they’re in a bad relationship or if somebody is trying to manipulate them and exploit them, we want to give them tools that there may be dangers in the relationship; so it doesn’t happen in the first place.”

Harstad also stressed the importance of having caring adults be on the lookout as well.

“Young people need adults who care in our community and our region,” explained Harstad. “And to be able to have the adults that care can really help stop something and prevent a vulnerable youth from being in this situation of sex trafficking.”

At the end of the day, however, Vader says it’s about following your instincts.

“Trust your gut, if something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t,” said Vader. “If you don’t have another trusted adult, when I meet with young people, I say now you do, you have me.”

