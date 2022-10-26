Your Photos
Madelia Health to bartend at La Plaza Fiesta for cancer awareness

Madelia Health personnel will be serving as special guest “bartenders” at La Plaza Fiesta while also giving patrons information on breast cancer and mammograms.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A popular Mexican restaurant is teaming up with Madelia Health to fight against breast cancer.

Between 5-8 p.m. tonight, La Plaza Fiesta will be holding a Fiesta Against Breast Cancer event at the restaurant.

La Plaza Fiesta will be serving all of their regular menu items but with a few pink additions.

Madelia Health personnel will be serving as special guest “bartenders” while also giving patrons information on breast cancer and mammograms.

Besides skin cancer, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women, with about one in eight women developing invasive breast cancer during their lifetime.

