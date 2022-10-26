Pleasant temperatures stick around ahead of cooldown next week

Warmer than average temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s will stick around through the Halloween Weekend and start of next week before a cold front will bring in minor rain chances and seasonal temperatures to the area by the middle to end of next week.

Today will start off with mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Through the afternoon hours, temperatures will gradually rise into the low-50s as clouds slowly increase over the area. Skies will become mostly cloudy by this evening and remain on the cloudy side through the overnight hours with isolated sprinkle chances moving in around 3 am. Isolated sprinkles will linger on and off through the rest of the overnight hours into Thursday morning as temperatures hover in the low-40s.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side with isolated sprinkles continuing on and off, there may be an occasional shower with rain totals up to a tenth of an inch possible. Most areas will only see trace amounts and sprinkles. Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid-50s by the afternoon hours despite the sprinkle chances and cloudy skies. Winds will be slightly breezy up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. Sprinkle chances may continue on and off into the overnight hours as skies remain cloudy and temperatures drop into the low-40s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off with cloudy skies lingering over the area before gradually becoming sunny through the mid to late morning hours. Winds will remain slightly breezy up to 15 mph as temperatures rise into the upper-50s and low-60s across the area. Sunshine will continue through the afternoon hours with clear skies sticking around overnight as temperatures hover in the upper-30s and low-40s by Saturday morning.

Pleasant temperatures will stick around through Halloween weekend with highs in the upper-50s and low to mid-60s. A breeze will stick around through Saturday with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible before calming back down by Sunday. Skies throughout the weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with dry conditions mixed in. Sunday night will be on the chilly side as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Monday morning.

Halloween (Monday) will continue to be on the rather pleasant side. Temperatures will rise into the upper-50s and low-60s by the afternoon hours with mostly sunny skies. The biggest thing we will have to deal with on Halloween is a breeze up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph possible. Despite the breeze, it will be a great day for Trick-or-Treating. Temperatures will gradually drop once the sun starts to set. By Tuesday morning, skies will remain mostly clear with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Tuesday will be another pleasant afternoon as temperatures rise into the low to mid-60s. A breeze will also return to the area with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 possible. Skies will start off mostly sunny but gradually become partly cloudy through the evening and late night hours. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid-40s by Wednesday morning.

The end of next week we will notice a decent drop in temperatures from above average back to seasonal. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy between Wednesday and Thursday with isolated rain chances possible. As of right now, a weak cold front is projected to move through the area which is why we are looking at isolated rain chances through the middle to end of next week, an increase in breezy conditions, and a drop in temperatures. Temperatures will drop from the low-60s on Tuesday down into the mid-40s by Friday.

