Scattered showers Thursday; a sunny, mild weekend

By Shawn Cable
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A weak system will bring clouds and sprinkles to much of our region on Thursday. After that, sunshine and mild temperatures will take us through the weekend and well into next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will increase late tonight with a few sprinkles possible after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s by daybreak. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely along and west of US Highway 71. Accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch. Further east, rain will be limited to just a few off-and-on sprinkles.

Other than the fact that many locations are extremely dry and in desperate need of rain, the upcoming weekend is looking pretty nice. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with just a light breeze and high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday will likely be the warmest day of the weekend with some places, especially to the south, warming into the mid to upper 60s.

This dry, mild weather pattern will continue through much of next week. By late week, a cold front will move through and knock temperatures back down to near or even a little below average. Unfortunately, long-range models do not show much sign of significant precipitation. If things don’t change, this fall will likely be one of the top five driest fall seasons on record.

