Southern Minn. Autism Coalition to host sensory-friendly Trunk-or-Treat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota Autism Coalition is gearing up to host a sensory-friendly Trunk-or-Treat.

Organizers say individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder may have sensitivities to things like smells, sounds, colors and noise, and sensory-friendly events are designed to be less stimulating.

The Trunk-or-Treat aims to make Halloween festivities fun and welcoming for everyone.

“I love seeing the kids’ faces, and also the parents’, seeing them fit in and enjoying themselves,” said SMAC President Jess Dowd.

The Trunk-or-Treat will take place Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot across from Kennedy Elementary School.

