Store It gears up for third annual Spook-Tacular

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Store It is getting ready for its third annual Spook-Tacular coming up this Friday.

Each fall, it brings thousands of trick-or-treaters to the climate-controlled storage facility.

Local businesses fill empty units with festive décor and pass out candy and giveaways.

People of all ages are invite to take part, and costumes are encouraged.

Organizers say more than 3,000 people attended last year’s Spook-Tacular.

Store It hopes for an even bigger turnout this year with a fun, new addition.

“New this year, you can stop in our bay, where typically you could come an unload what you’re going to store. We’ve transformed that into a family dance party, so stick around,” said Store It’s Jessica Blais. “We have a DJ and lights. It’s all kid friendly, and we want everyone to spend some time getting ready for Halloween”

The Spook-Tacular will be held Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Store It on Basset Drive.

