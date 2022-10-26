Used cars: getting a professional’s insight before donating a vehicle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Before donating a vehicle, taking the car to an auto repair franchise so a professional can look at is always helpful. Their insight can let you know what type of auto repair the vehicle may need, the value it has and what kind of price qualifies as fair market value. One local program that accepts vehicles is Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC). Their mission is to serve those in need with a variety of ways throughout Southern Minnesota. Dan Jones from MVAC stopped by to talk to Kelsey and Lisa about donating a used vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.