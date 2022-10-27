Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say

Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of...
Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of the home.(WSAZ/Shannon Litton)
By Ryan Murphy and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in Ohio charged a man accused of killing someone and trying to hide the evidence.

According to the Ironton Police Department, the Sanitation Department called authorities to report a man trying to throw away suspicious drugs.

Officers found bloody clothing in the bags when they arrived at the address reported and then did a wellness check at the home.

Upon investigation, authorities said they found a man’s body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the backyard of the home.

According to police, Kace Pleasant, 22, was charged with murder, failure to comply with an officer and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

Latest News

School districts prepare for Election Day
Mankato’s eSports market finds a new Contender
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Texas police: Uvalde officers probe to be over by year-end
Officials in Washington state seized an alligator that was being kept as a pet illegally.
Alligator removed from residence of private owner, officials say
Joel Hernandez, 22, is charged with robbery and sexual battery.
Man wearing ‘It’ clown mask sexually assaulted woman, robbed another, police say