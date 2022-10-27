Your Photos
‘A Christmas Carol’ coming to Mankato

Starting next week, the MSU Mankato Department of Theatre and Dance will present "A Christmas Carol."
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato will be going full-on “bah humbug!”

Starting next week, the MSU Mankato Department of Theatre and Dance will present “A Christmas Carol.”

The production will run from Nov. 3-5 in the Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts.

The show plans to return again on Nov. 10th for another three days of production.

The cast of this production will include six children from the community in addition to 13 MNSU students.

Tickets for the show are $17 for regular attendees, $15 for seniors and children under 16 and $5 dollars for MNSU students.

