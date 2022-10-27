Day of the Dead: Traditional celebration comes to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato gets ready for the Halloween weekend, Kelsey and Lisa wanted to highlight one special event in Mankato, Day of the Dead, that last year attracted more than 10,000 people, a number that will grow this year.

The Day of the Dead is a traditional Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration.

On the Day of the Dead, it’s believed that the border between the spirit world and the real world dissolves.

During this brief period, the souls of the dead awaken and return to the living world to feast, drink, dance and play music with their loved ones.

The event runs from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., this Saturday. Visitors can expect everything from street performers and musicians as well as an entire Mexican wrestling Ring!

The event was made possible from a grant provided by Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council. You can head to the Old Town Mankato Day of the Dead Facebook page to plan out your schedule for Saturday.

