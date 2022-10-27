Dwindling rain chances today ahead of spooktacular Halloween weekend

Light rain showers will dwindle down to spotty sprinkles throughout the day today before spooktacular weather moves in for Halloween Weekend.

Today will be on the cloudy side throughout the day with morning showers lightening up into spotty sprinkles and eventually dry conditions by tonight. Despite the cloudy skies, temperatures are projected to hover in the mid-50s by this afternoon with a light breeze mixed in up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph possible. As spotty sprinkles come to an end tonight, skies will remain on the cloudy side into tomorrow morning as temperatures hover in the low-40s overnight.

Friday may start off with some lingering cloud coverage but spooktacular weather will move in through the mid to late morning hours. That means we are looking at mostly sunny skies returning as clouds clear out and wonderful temperatures. Temperatures will rise from the low-40s in the morning hours into the low to mid-60s by the afternoon hours with light winds up to 15 mph mixed in. Skies will remain clear and quiet overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-30s and low-40s by Saturday morning.

Spooktacular weather will continue through the weekend with mostly sunny skies sticking around on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be pleasant, above average, with highs in the low to mid-60s and an occasional breeze up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 possible at times. Temperatures through the overnight hours on Saturday will dip into the low 40s, while temperatures Sunday night dip into the upper-30s.

Monday will continue with the spooktacular weather for Halloween with plenty of sunshine to soak up while Trick-or-Treating. Temperatures will be hovering in the low to mid-60s through the afternoon hours and the 50s through the evening hours. There will be a minor breeze throughout the day with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 possible. Monday night will remain clear as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-40s by Tuesday morning.

Above average temperatures will stick around through the first half of next week with increasing clouds throughout Tuesday, skies becoming mostly cloudy by Wednesday. Temperatures through Wednesday will remain in the low to mid-60s before dipping into the 50s by Thursday afternoon. Not only will we notice an increase in clouds throughout next week, we will also notice an increase in winds, ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts between 20 and 30 mph at times, and minor rain chances moving in Wednesday night, Thursday night, and Saturday night.

