Elon Musk buying Twitter to ‘help humanity,’ he says

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press and MATT O’BRIEN AP Technology Writer
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences.

The message to advertisers posted Thursday on Twitter came a day before Musk’s deadline for closing his $44 billion deal to buy the social-media company and take it private.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote, in an unusually-long message for the billionaire Tesla CEO who typically projects his thoughts in one-line tweets.

He continued: “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”

The message reflects concerns among advertisers -- Twitter’s chief source of revenue -- that Musk’s plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away users.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

