Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Flu vaccines may lower stroke risk, new study shows

FLU VACCINE (FILE)
FLU VACCINE (FILE)(Hawaii News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New research from the American Heart Association shows flu vaccines may lower the risk of stroke in adults, especially those 45 and younger.

AHA found 38% of hospitalized people who had flu-like illness within a month of their hospitalization were more likely to have a stroke than those with different sicknesses, but patients who had gotten a flu shot within the year before saw their stroke risk go down by 11%.

Flu-like illness is an acute trigger for stroke, which is a medical emergency.

Dr. Jennifer Johnson, a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System says a healthy lifestyle is key to reducing your risk, and the flu vaccine may be another helpful tool.

“The flu vaccine is widely available, so we would recommend anybody six months or older get the influenza vaccine,” Johnson said. “Keep in mind that the vaccine is protecting you but also the people around you.”

Stroke is the number five cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Stroke Association.

Mayo says signs of stroke can include blurred vision, trouble with balance or coordination, facial drooping on one side and slurred speech.

If you notice one or more of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

Latest News

Hearing protective devices (file)
Mayo reminds hunters to protect their hearing
Just in the last week, about 125 adults tested positive for RSV in the state of Minnesota.
RSV cases rise for both adults and children in Minnesota
RSV cases rise for both adults and children in Minnesota
FILE - Madelia Health personnel will be serving as special guest “bartenders” at La Plaza...
Madelia Health to bartend at La Plaza Fiesta for cancer awareness