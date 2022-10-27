Flu vaccines may lower stroke risk, new study shows

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New research from the American Heart Association shows flu vaccines may lower the risk of stroke in adults, especially those 45 and younger.

AHA found 38% of hospitalized people who had flu-like illness within a month of their hospitalization were more likely to have a stroke than those with different sicknesses, but patients who had gotten a flu shot within the year before saw their stroke risk go down by 11%.

Flu-like illness is an acute trigger for stroke, which is a medical emergency.

Dr. Jennifer Johnson, a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System says a healthy lifestyle is key to reducing your risk, and the flu vaccine may be another helpful tool.

“The flu vaccine is widely available, so we would recommend anybody six months or older get the influenza vaccine,” Johnson said. “Keep in mind that the vaccine is protecting you but also the people around you.”

Stroke is the number five cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Stroke Association.

Mayo says signs of stroke can include blurred vision, trouble with balance or coordination, facial drooping on one side and slurred speech.

If you notice one or more of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.