Mankato Y decides not to proceed with Eastside location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family Y board has decided to not move forward with a second location on Mankato’s eastside.

After discussion and a board vote earlier this week, the hard decision was made to not move forward with an Eastside Y.

”Our Board and staff have been working on this for a long time, resulting in a very thorough process for making this decision,” said John Kind, YMCA Executive Director in a release. “We know this is the right decision for the YMCA and our community.”

The Mankato YMCA says the decision was based upon financial statements, which showed that a second location at this time would not be a financially responsible move. The YMCA Board of Directors says it recognizes the expansion would have benefited the community and that there are needs that are not currently being met.

”While we prepare for the future of the Mankato Family YMCA, our great staff is committed to providing the best membership and program experience,” said Matt DuRose, Board President in a release. ”We will continue to seek out opportunities to better serve the needs of the Mankato community.”

The YMCA says it will continue to search for ways to meet the needs of the community.

