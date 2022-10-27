Maverick Insider: Hastings, Hoffner breakdown turning points entering busy weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week on Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger sit down with the Head Coach of the Minnesota State men’s hockey team Mike Hastings and Todd Hoffner of the Maverick football program.

In Part 1, Hastings relives last weekend’s losses to St. Cloud State and previews the Mavericks’ upcoming series against Bowling Green to begin the CCHA schedule.

In Part 2, Hoffner breaks down last weekend’s upset victory over NSIC-foe No. 21 Augustana, a late-season win that keeps the Mavericks in the playoff conversation. Next up, Hoffner and the team prepare for another key road match up against No. 19 Sioux Falls.

