Mayo reminds hunters to protect their hearing

Hearing protective devices (file)(Mayo Clinic Health System)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s firearm deer season opener is right around the corner, and Mayo Clinic Health System is reminding hunters to protect their hearing.

Mayo says noise louder than 140 decibels can cause permanent hearing damage, and most firearms are near that or higher.

Hearing loss caused by noise exposure may first affect your ability to hear high-pitched sounds, or it may cause ringing in the ears.

Audiologists say the damage can be irreversible, but using hearing protective devices (HPD) can help keep you safe.

They can be as simple as foam earplugs or as advanced as custom-made electronic devices.

High-tech devices can even enhance your hunting game by amplifying quieter noises, like conversations or animals movements, while silencing gunfire.

They can be costly, but experts say they’re worth the investment.

“We strongly encourage people to use hearing protection. Invest in them just like you would hunting gear, ammunition or firearms,” said Mayo audiologist Colleen Ireland. “It’s really important to consider spending a little bit extra money for your hearing protection, because it can just take one gunshot to affect your hearing.”

Mayo recommends talking with an audiologist about what HPD is most suitable for you.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

