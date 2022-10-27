Your Photos
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of vacancy, a new restaurant will take the place of an empty building on Highway 169.

Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.

The former establishment, Perkins, closed on October, 2021, due to staffing shortages.

Plaza Jalisco has other locations in St. James and Windom, but this will be the first in the Mankato area.

