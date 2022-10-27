Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Quick Hits: Minnesota State prepares to drop puck with Bowling Green, Bemidji State

Sam Morton is on a five-game point streak early in the Minnesota State men's hockey season.
Sam Morton is on a five-game point streak early in the Minnesota State men's hockey season.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, Mary Rominger is joined by senior forward of the 8th-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team Sam Morton to break down last weekend’s losses to No. 2 St. Cloud State, as well as preview what’s ahead with conference-opponent Bowling Green in town.

The Minnesota State women’s hockey program is coming off of a series sweep over St. Thomas aided by a strong defensive effort from freshman Kianna Roeske. Next up, the Mavericks are in Bemidji for a weekend series against the Bemidji State Beavers.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

Latest News

(KEYC)
Maverick Insider: Hastings, Hoffner breakdown turning points entering busy weekend
The Bethany-Lutheran Vikings lost 3-2 against Northwestern
Bethany falls to Northwestern 3-2
The Mankato West volleyball team celebrates after winning in straight sets over Hutchinson
West advances past Hutchinson in straight sets
Cougars take on the Cloquet-Carlton Lumberjacks in the quarterfinals.
Mankato East ready to compete on biggest stage