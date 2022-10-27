Quick Hits: Minnesota State prepares to drop puck with Bowling Green, Bemidji State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, Mary Rominger is joined by senior forward of the 8th-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team Sam Morton to break down last weekend’s losses to No. 2 St. Cloud State, as well as preview what’s ahead with conference-opponent Bowling Green in town.

The Minnesota State women’s hockey program is coming off of a series sweep over St. Thomas aided by a strong defensive effort from freshman Kianna Roeske. Next up, the Mavericks are in Bemidji for a weekend series against the Bemidji State Beavers.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.