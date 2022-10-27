Your Photos
Stanley Broussard, 31, arrested on drug charges

Stanley Joseph Broussard, 31, of Mankato, was under investigation by the task force after responding to an opioid overdose earlier this month.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) Agents arrested a man accused of distributing fentanyl in the area.

Stanley Joseph Broussard, 31, of Mankato, was under investigation by the task force after responding to an opioid overdose earlier this month.

According to a release, agents surveilled Broussard on Ocotber 25th and arrested him in St. Peter.

Broussard allegedly had 38 small bags of cocaine and 325 “Mbox 30″ fentanyl pills on his person when he was arrested.

He is currently in the Nicollet County Jail on charges of 1st degree controlled substance sales and 1st degree controlled substance possession.

