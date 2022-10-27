Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Sunny, warm weather will return for the weekend

Still no drought relief in sight
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a cloudy Thursday, dry, pleasant weather will resume on Friday and continue through the weekend and well into next week. Our latest forecast models continue to trend warmer, which puts our high temperatures well into the 60s through the weekend and much of next week. That’s 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Longer range data is hinting that we will cool down a bit by late next week with a chance of scattered rain. It’s too early to get specific, but as of now it does not look like rain will be significant.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with scattered sprinkles or showers. It will be a bit warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid 50s. This evening will be cloudy with gradual clearing after midnight. Temps will drop into the low 40s by daybreak.

Friday and the weekend will be sunny and warmer with just a light breeze and highs in the low to mid 60s. We are going to copy and paste that weekend weather into the first half of next week. Sunshine and mild temperatures will continue through at least Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday of next week our overall weather pattern will begin to change. Highs will drop back to near or even a little below average and there could be some scattered rain. At this time it does not look like rain will be significant.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

Latest News

Light showers will come to an end today leading to spooktacular weather for Halloween Weekend.
Dwindling rain chances today ahead of spooktacular Halloween weekend
Light showers will come to an end today leading to spooktacular weather for Halloween Weekend.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-27-2022
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Scattered showers Thursday; a sunny, mild weekend
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Weather