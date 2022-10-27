Sunny, warm weather will return for the weekend

After a cloudy Thursday, dry, pleasant weather will resume on Friday and continue through the weekend and well into next week. Our latest forecast models continue to trend warmer, which puts our high temperatures well into the 60s through the weekend and much of next week. That’s 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Longer range data is hinting that we will cool down a bit by late next week with a chance of scattered rain. It’s too early to get specific, but as of now it does not look like rain will be significant.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with scattered sprinkles or showers. It will be a bit warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid 50s. This evening will be cloudy with gradual clearing after midnight. Temps will drop into the low 40s by daybreak.

Friday and the weekend will be sunny and warmer with just a light breeze and highs in the low to mid 60s. We are going to copy and paste that weekend weather into the first half of next week. Sunshine and mild temperatures will continue through at least Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday of next week our overall weather pattern will begin to change. Highs will drop back to near or even a little below average and there could be some scattered rain. At this time it does not look like rain will be significant.

