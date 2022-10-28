Another sunny, warm weekend

Your Photos
By Shawn Cable
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
It is going to be a really nice weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be 5 to 10 or more degrees above average through the weekend and most of next week. Our average high is in the low to mid 50s, so we’re talkin’ 60s with some places approaching 70 degrees at times over the next 7 days. Our pattern will likely shift back to cooler weather by late next week, but precipitation chances are still questionable. As things stand, we are still on track to have one of the top five driest fall seasons on record.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tonight will be clear, with temps dropping into the low 40s by daybreak.

This weekend is going to be another great weekend to be outdoors. Saturday will be sunny with high temps in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be sunny with slightly cooler highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The wind will be relatively light throughout the weekend.

Dry, mild weather will continue well into next week. Highs will stay in the 60s through at least Thursday, with some locations approaching 70 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The biggest concern with our warm, dry weather is the enhanced grass fire danger risk. While we are not expecting a lot of wind throughout this period, there is a lot of dry vegetation. Be careful with fire and, if you’re a smoker, PLEASE no not throw lit cigarettes out of your vehicle.

Our next system will move into the region late next week, bringing cooler temperatures and the possibility of precipitation. Our forecast models have been very wishy-washy with precipitation chances, which isn’t a good thing, but we’re still 7 days out. We will definitely be monitoring the situation and will have updates as we get closer.

