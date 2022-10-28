Your Photos
Area men wear pink to support breast cancer awareness

Mankato area Real Men Wear Pink participants
Mankato area Real Men Wear Pink participants(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’ve said to yourself, “gee, the dudes on KEYC sure have been wearing a lot of pink this week,” you have a very keen eye. The KEYC guys have been wearing pink in support of our local participants in the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

These local men have stepped up and are using the power of wearing pink to raise funds and draw attention to the breast cancer fight. Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society save more lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, breakthrough breast cancer discovery and research, and lifesaving patient support.

Use the links below to support our local Mankato and southern Minnesota area participants.

Real Men Wear Pink Minnesota campaign website.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

